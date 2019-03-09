Sally Yates firing alarmed dossier author Christopher Steele, emails to shady DOJ contact show

Newly revealed emails show Trump dossier author Christopher Steele was uneasy when President Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in January 2017.

In a brief correspondence between Steele and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, Steele pressed for a back-up plan to be put in place if his backchannel to the FBI was ever placed in jeopardy.

“B, doubtless a sad and crazy day for you re-SY . Just wanted to check you are OK, still in situ and able to help locally as discussed, along with your Bureau colleagues, with our guy if the need arises? Many Thanks and Best as Always, C,” Steele wrote to Ohr on Jan. 31.

Ohr replied: “Bruce: Yes, a crazy day. I’m still here and able to help as discussed. I’ll let you know if that Changes. Thanks!”

“Thanks. You have my sympathy and support,” Steele wrote back. “If you end up out though, I really need another (Bureau?) contact point/number who is briefed. We can’t allow our guy to be forced to go back home. It would be disastrous all round, though his position right now looks stable. A million thanks. C.”

Ohr said in return: “Bruce: Understood. I can certainly give you an FBI contact if it becomes necessary.”

The email exchange was obtained by Judicial Watch as part of a Freedom of Information lawsuit that led to the conservative watchdog group obtaining 339 pages of heavily redacted records from the Justice Department concerning Ohr's communications with Fusion GPS and Steele.