SAG-AFTRA Makes New Rule: No More Hotel Room Meetings

The Screen Actors Guild will be implementing new rules to prevent another Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly lured actresses into his hotel room for a private “meeting” before he sexually assaulted them.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, several industry insiders pointed some of the blame at SAG and the agencies for failing to protect talent from the sexual predation of powerful producers. The new code of conduct released by SAG will address that very problem.

According to Page Six, SAG now asks “producers and executives to refrain from holding professional meetings in hotel rooms and homes, and is urging its members not to agree to meetings in such ‘high-risk locations.'”

Several actresses reported that once Weinstein lured them into his hotel room, he would allegedly ask them to watch him shower naked or give him a naked massage. Others alleged he would become violent and chase them around the room. Many times, the actresses alleged that Weinstein’s female assistants would be there initially as a ploy to make them feel safe before they were left alone with him — the honeypot technique. – READ MORE

