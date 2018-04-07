Sadiq Khan’s London: Six Stabbings In 90 Minutes

London — a city progressives laud as a beacon of open-armed multiculturalism and impressively strict gun control measures — is a total disaster zone, and the Left’s favorite Trump-resisting, terror threat-downplaying mayor, Sadiq Khan, is overseeing the mess.

Since Khan took office, crime has increased by 12%. In the months of February and March, for the first time in modern history, London surpassed the homicide rate of New York City. This was mostly contributed to a spike in knife attacks. Moreover, the city has seen “epidemic” levels of acid attacks, which are common in Muslim majority countries.

On Thursday night, in a culmination of sorts, more tragedy hit the embattled city. In about 90 minutes, six teenagers were stabbed across London. According to The Sun, among the young victims are three 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old, who is reportedly fighting for his life – READ MORE

