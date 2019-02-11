SAD: Turner Networks Axed Michael Moore’s Political Television Show

Michael Moore can add “television” to his list of Trump-era failures; Turner broadcasting networks axed the filmmaker’s “docuseries” “Michael Moore Live From the Apocalypse” this week, according to Deadline magazine.

The show — a “refreshing” take on politics from Moore and his production company — was supposed to air on TBS, but despite announcing the series in 2017, Moore reportedly never followed through with filming any episodes. Instead, Moore moved on to a one-man Broadway show, which closed after only a short run, and a long-form documentary called “Farenheit 11/9,” which bombed at theaters.

Deadline reports that the show “was to be ‘a raucous gathering place for millions of our fellow citizens in desperate need of a break from the screaming pundits and the purveyors of ‘alternative facts.'” Moore himself added that he planned on taking on “DC politics, Wall Street and the 1%,” as writer, director, and star of the series.

Moore told the magazine in 2017 that, “Our show will be dangerous and relentless. And it will be the destination for those who want to know what’s really going on and what they might be able to do about it.” – READ MORE