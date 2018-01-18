SAD: On The Run, ISIS Now Forced To ‘Photoshop’ Beheading Videos, Crowdsource Propaganda

It seems ISIS is in such dire straits, it’s no longer able to produce the kind of propaganda that once attracted thousands of fighters from across the Middle East to its mission of restoring the “Caliphate.”

Things have gotten so bad, the Sun reports, that ISIS has been forced to use Photoshop and b-roll footage to create beheading images and videos, something ISIS is allegedly calling a “media crisis.”

Without their Raqqa home base, ISIS can’t produce the slick media it once did, and they’re reliant on their own Photoshop skills and the sheer will of their amateur terror recruits to create photos and videos selling the benefits of joining the Jihad.

“They pine for the ‘good old days’ when videos of brutal executions by were shared on a weekly basis,” the Sun says, pointing to evidence of ISIS terrorists complaining on secret communications networks about the quality of their propaganda materials. – READ MORE

Marchello Dsaun McCain, brother of San Diego Islamic State fighter Douglas McCain, has been sentenced to 10 years for illegal possession of firearms and making false statements about terror plans.

Douglas McCain is the first known American to have died while fighting for the Islamic State terror group.

After McCain traveled to Syria in March 2014 and died for the Islamic State group in a fight against the Free Syrian Army in August of that same year, FBI agents interviewed his brother Marchello McCain numerous times from August 2014 to January 2015, which is when the FBI arrested him for firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice.

A year later, in January 2016, Marchello McCain pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition, which was prohibited because he had been convicted before of felony crimes of violence in Minnesota.

That conviction stemmed back to 2005, when he fired shots at fitness center employees who had told him and his friends to leave. – READ MORE

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s top enlisted officer, Army Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, sounded out a savage message to ISIS on Facebook. Not only did he state that the Joint Force was “on order to annihilate” ISIS, but he said it would beat ISIS to death with its shovels if it didn’t surrender.

He posted it with a picture of a soldier holding his entrenching tool with the text, “#ISIS_SurrenderOrDie” – READ MORE

A British soldier is credited with using a spade to decapitate an ISIS terrorist during an ambush in eastern Afghanistan, according to published reports.

During a fierce, six-hour gun battle, the veteran sergeant reportedly cut off the gunman’s head just as a Special Air Service unit ran low on ammunition, according to the Daily Mail. After killing him, the soldier used the jihadist’s own weapon to kill more ISIS members, according to the report. U.S. troops soon moved in to help rescue the SAS soldiers.

The SAS unit was forced to take cover in farm while under fire from ISIS gunmen, reports state. They started to run low on bullets and radioed their base for support, but could not tell if their message was received. The soldiers then reportedly agreed to fight to the death rather than face capture. They knew that being captured would mean torture and a filmed execution.

The jihadists starting closing in as the SAS soldiers began running out of ammo, reports state. The SAS soldiers decided to defend themselves by using rifles as clubs and grenades, if necessary. And that’s when one of them killed a jihadists with a spade. (THE BLAZE)