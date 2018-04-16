Sad!: Only one person laughs at Nancy Pelosi joke (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel may not be funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about Nancy Pelosi taking his job away.

The House Minority Leader attempted to tell a joke to an environmental protest on Saturday, and it fell flat.

So flat, only one person laughed.

Addressing the “March for Science,” Pelosi said, “I like to tell the story about a little boy in first grade. The teacher says to him, ‘What is one and one?’ He says, ‘Two.’ – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1