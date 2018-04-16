Politics TV
Sad!: Only one person laughs at Nancy Pelosi joke (VIDEO)
Jimmy Kimmel may not be funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about Nancy Pelosi taking his job away.
Nancy Pelosi speaks to the #marchforscience2018 in #Seattle. @jseattle pic.twitter.com/WCoMRVvSpF
— Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) April 14, 2018
The House Minority Leader attempted to tell a joke to an environmental protest on Saturday, and it fell flat.
So flat, only one person laughed.
Addressing the “March for Science,” Pelosi said, “I like to tell the story about a little boy in first grade. The teacher says to him, ‘What is one and one?’ He says, ‘Two.’ – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Jimmy Kimmel may not be funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about Nancy Pelosi taking his job away. The House Minority Leader attempted to tell a joke to an environmental protest on Saturday, and it fell flat. So flat, only one person laughed. Nancy Pelosi speaks to the #marchforscience2018 in #Seattle. @jseattle pic.twitter.com/WCoMRVvSpF —…