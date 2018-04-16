True Pundit

Politics TV

Sad!: Only one person laughs at Nancy Pelosi joke (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Jimmy Kimmel may not be funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about Nancy Pelosi taking his job away.

The House Minority Leader attempted to tell a joke to an environmental protest on Saturday, and it fell flat.

So flat, only one person laughed.

Addressing the “March for Science,” Pelosi said, “I like to tell the story about a little boy in first grade. The teacher says to him, ‘What is one and one?’ He says, ‘Two.’ – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

VIDEO: Only one person laughs at Nancy Pelosi's joke - The American Mirror
VIDEO: Only one person laughs at Nancy Pelosi's joke - The American Mirror

Jimmy Kimmel may not be funny, but he doesn’t have to worry about Nancy Pelosi taking his job away. The House Minority Leader attempted to tell a joke to an environmental protest on Saturday, and it fell flat. So flat, only one person laughed. Nancy Pelosi speaks to the #marchforscience2018 in #Seattle. @jseattle pic.twitter.com/WCoMRVvSpF —…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: