SAD!: Eminem Has Reached A Pathetic Low In Complaining About Trump

The 45-year-old rapper has been bad-mouthing Trump for months and it’s long since gone past the point of becoming a pathetic cry for attention. Eminem made his latest comments in an interview with Billboard magazine published on Thursday in which he bashed the president for his “divisive” language and admitted that he doesn’t care if he lost any Trump-supporting fans.

“I know I say a lot of f**ked-up sh*t,” Eminem said, unprompted during the interview. “But a lot of shit is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has always been that way through my whole career — saying shit to get a reaction out of people. It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the f**kin’ president.”

Eminem claims he knew Trump would win the 2016 presidential election from watching the “fanatics” at his rallies, but the rapper believes Trump fooled them all.- READ MORE

It might be time for an intervention. Unfortunately, it appears that middle-aged rapper Eminem has a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In the middle of launching what is supposed to be his big comeback album, Marshall Mathers just can’t stop talking about Trump, specifically how Trump won’t talk about him.

The result is the fierce critic of Trump looking a whole lot more like a teen rebelling against his negligent father than a “fearless” 45-year-old celebrity speaking truth to power.In an interview with Vulture published this week, Eminem added another detail that he probably should’ve kept to himself. The rapper has actually prepared a few “lines” in case the president should ever care enough about his opinion of him to respond to his insults.

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” Eminem told Vulture. “I get almost flustered thinking about him — that’s how angry he makes me.” – READ MORE