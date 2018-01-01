SAD: CNN, NYT Having A Tough Time Covering Iran Protests, Blame U.S. For Unrest

CNN and The New York Times have had an exceptionally difficult time covering a wave of anti-government, anti-Islamic fundamentalist unrest taking place in Iran. As the Iranian people have taken to the streets to speak out against an oppressive regime, CNN and The New York Times have swiftly moved to rebrand the protests as inconsequential and, at times, anti-American.

According to CNN’s latest, the protests — which have seen women throw off their hijabs, defying years of fundamentalist restrictions telling them what they can and cannot wear in public — are, in fact, a reaction to the Trump Administration’s refusal to honor an Obama-era deal giving the ruling mullahs a controlled path to nuclear weapons.

“Iranians are angry, experts say, because they expected life to get better when severe sanctions were lifted after a deal was reached in 2015 between the P5+1 and Iran over its nuclear program,” CNN claims, as though the United States is responsible for repressive policies withinthe formerly Westernized nation.

Further down, the article downplays the protests as small and taking place in less consequential places outside Tehran. Only in passing does the article mention that the protests have taken place in some of the country’s most religiously repressive cities. – READ MORE

