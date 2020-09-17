Sacred Heart of Jesus statue in Texas cathedral destroyed

A 90-year-old Sacred Heart of Jesus statue was destroyed during vandalism inside a Texas cathedral, church leaders said.

A man suspected of the vandalism has been detained. Authorities identified him as Isaiah Cantrell, 30, of El Paso. He was charged with criminal mischief and posession of marijuana, the El Paso Times reported.

The El Paso Police Department is investigating the vandalism, which occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Cathedral, when the church was open and available for prayer.

The vandalism left church leaders stunned.

The rector of St. Patrick, the Rev. Trini Fuentes, said in a statement: “I am in shock and we at the cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation.”- READ MORE

