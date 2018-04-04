Sacramento Woman Only Willing To Sell Home To Non-Trump Supporters

A Sacramento woman is selling her home, but if you voted for President Trump, you’re out of luck.

Before she asked her real estate agent to exclude Trump supporters from the pool of potential buyers, homeowner Linda Morgan told CBS13 that her realtor had “entertained people from all walks of life.”

“The house has been in the home owner’s family since the mid-1960s,” reports CBS13, and Morgan apparently doesn’t want the home in which her family spent decades to be tainted by people with whom she disagrees politically.

According to Allen Sawyer, an attorney, this peculiar type of housing discrimination is illegal: “That’s an unlawful contractual term that infringes the freedom of association and First Amendment rights.” – READ MORE

