True Pundit

Politics

Ryan Threatens To Keep Members in for Christmas to Finish Tax Overhaul

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Nothing seems to push lawmakers to get their jobs done and pass legislation more than the threat of having to be in Washington over the holidays.

Knowing this, Speaker Paul D. Ryan made it clear Thursday that Congress staying in session over Christmas is in option if they have not advanced a tax overhaul bill by then.

“We’re going to keep people here for Christmas if we have to,” the speaker said at a Heritage Foundation event. “I don’t care. We have to get this done.” – READ MORE

Ryan Threatens to Keep Members in for Christmas to Finish Tax Overhaul
Ryan Threatens to Keep Members in for Christmas to Finish Tax Overhaul

Speaker Paul D. Ryan made it clear Thursday that Congress staying in session over Christmas is in option if they have not advanced a tax overhaul bill.
Roll Call Roll Call
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • liberty4all

    We all know that won’t happen. They only show up every other month. Ryan is just posturing himself to appear as if he cares.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Uh oh Ryan made a threat
    That’s like hearing the FBI is going to investigate something