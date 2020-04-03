Ruth Bader Ginsburg Refuses To Quarantine, Still Doing Workouts At Public Gym

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has survived several brushes with death — at least two in the last year alone — and she refuses to let a little thing like coronavirus stop her from her daily workouts.

The “Notorious RBG” is reportedly keeping up her exercise routine, working out daily with her trainer, even though most public gyms across the country have been shuttered over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Everybody’s been shut down. The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it,” her trainer told Law360 in a report published Tuesday. “She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that’s the least that I can do.”

“She doesn’t make excuses not to do it, so we find ways to do it,” he added.

Fortunately for Ginsburg, she has access to the private Supreme Court gym, which is there for the Justices’ use only, and she doesn’t have to rely on equipment used by hundreds of other people. Law360 does not specifically say that Ginsburg is the only Justice working out on the equipment currently, but the Supreme Court, like other courts across the country, is shut down to most business, and the Justices are now working remotely. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --