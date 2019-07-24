Ruth Bader Ginsburg Knocks 2020 Democrats Proposing to Pack the Courts: ‘Bad Idea’ (VIDEO)

To Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 2020 Democratic candidates’ proposals to pack the courts isn’t a good idea.

Several 2020 Democratic hopefuls have proposed that they would like to add justices to the Supreme Court — which has had nine justices since 1869.

“Nine seems to be a good number,” Ginsburg told NPR on Tuesday. “It’s been that way for a long time.”

Noting the Democratic contenders' desire to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg called it a "bad idea," suggesting it was just that when former President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to pack the court as well.