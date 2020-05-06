Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, expects to participate in oral arguments Wednesday

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday was hospitalized for treatment of a gallbladder condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the court’s office of public information. She was treated without surgery for acute cholecystitis, which is a “benign gallbladder condition,” according to the office, and Ginsburg plans to participate in oral arguments Wednesday.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” a statement from the Supreme Court said. “Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The 87-year-old justice has had several health issues over the past few years, including multiple bouts with cancer. Ginsburg was treated for a tumor on her pancreas in August 2019. In December 2018, she had two cancerous nodules removed from her lungs. Ginsburg announced that she was “cancer free” in January. – READ MORE

