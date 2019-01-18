Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cancels Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Pulled Out Of Two Upcoming Speaking Engagements As She Recovers From Cancer Surgery In December, According To Reports.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg was slated to appear January 29 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. A February 6 event featuring Ginsburg and private equity titan and philanthropist David Rubenstein in New York City was also canceled.

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg regrets that she is unable to attend the talk with David Rubenstein at 92Y on February 6,” 92nd Street Y told CNN. “She is curtailing travel and focusing on her work while recuperating from recent surgery.”

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recovery from cancer surgery is “on track” and no further treatment is required. The justice also missed court arguments this week. – READ MORE