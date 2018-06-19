Russian Who Claimed FBI Ties Offered To Sell Clinton Dirt, Trump Associates Claim

Two Trump campaign associates say they were approached in May 2016 by a Russian national who offered to sell damaging information about Hillary Clinton for $2 million. But the Russian, who went by the alias Henry Greenberg, also worked for years as an FBI informant, say the former campaign associates, Michael Caputo and Roger Stone.

The outreach by Greenberg, whose real name is Gennadiy Vasilievich Vostretsov, took on new significance for Caputo and Stone after revelations that the FBI used an informant named Stefan Halper to contact three other Trump campaign associates.

“Mr. Stone believes it is likely that Mr. Greenberg was actively working on behalf of the FBI at the time of their meeting with the intention of entrapping Mr. Stone and to infiltrate and compromise the Trump effort,” Grant Smith, a lawyer for Stone, wrote in a letter Friday to the House Intelligence Committee.

Stone and Caputo sent letters to the House panel to correct testimony they gave last year in which neither mentioned the contact with Greenberg, who has a lengthy criminal history in the U.S. and Russia. – READ MORE

