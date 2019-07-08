Russian Sailors “Averted Planetary Catastrophe” During Nuclear Submarine Accident

A high-ranking Russian military official says that 14 sailors who died in a recent fire aboard a nuclear submarine averted a “planetary catastrophe” before they perished.

While speaking at a funeral for the fallen servicemen, the official did not elaborate on what they did to avert said catastrophe, as the entire incident remains shrouded in mystery, according to Russian news outlet Open Media.

The Russian government has faced accusations of a cover up following the fatal accident – refusing to reveal the submarine’s name and mission under the guise of state secrets, while delaying other information such as the date of the accident itself, and the fact that the vessel was nuclear powered.

Contradictory reports as to what type of Russian sub had accident; some say AS-12 "Losharik" (in red box), others its BS-64 carrier submarine, both depicted in this photo published by @novaya_gazeta: pic.twitter.com/kIkGX9s4Qh — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) July 2, 2019

According to The Independent, “Several sources have identified the vessel as the A-31, or the Losharik submersible; a nuclear-powered unarmed vessel capable of deep sea missions. Its exact design is shrouded in secrecy, but it is believed to be an experimental 70m-long craft operating in conjunction with a larger mothership submarine. Developed over 15 years beginning in 1988, it is described as the Russian military’s most advanced deep water vessel.” – READ MORE