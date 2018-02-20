Russia Has Strict Gun Control Laws. A Gunman Killed At Least Five Churchgoers There On Sunday.

Guess what? On Sunday in Russia, which has strict gun control laws, a gunman opened fire on a Russian orthodox Chruch in Kizlyar in the republic of Dagestan, killing at least five people and wounding four others.

According to authorities, the gunman was a local resident who used his hunting rifle to target people leaving the Sunday morning service. After the shooting, Islamic State group claimed responsibility, stating on an Islamic State-affiliated website that for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region that a Muslim fighter attacked “a Christian temple.”

Russia’s gun control laws are quite strict, as the Law Library of Congress explains:

… circulation of firearms to Russian citizens older than eighteen years of age with a registered permanent residence, and for the purposes of self-defense, hunting, and sports activities only. The acquisition of guns is based on licenses provided for a five-year period by local police departments at one’s place of residence after a thorough background check, including a review of the petitioner’s ability to store guns safely and an evaluation of his/her medical records. Mentally ill people and those who have been treated for substance abuse are not allowed to possess firearms. – READ MORE

