Russia says it is ‘preparing for war’ following U.S. withdrawal from missile treaty

A top Russian official has declared that the country is preparing for war, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be withdrawing from a Cold War-era disarmament treaty.

According to the U.K.’s Sunday Express, the First Committee of the U.N. General Assembly voted Friday against Russia’s proposal to save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) between its country and the U.S., following President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be unilaterally withdrawing from the 1987 agreement.

In response, Deputy head of the Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control at the Russian Foreign Minister, Andrei Belousov, told the U.N., “Here recently at the meeting, the United States said that Russia is preparing for war. Yes, Russia is preparing for war, I have confirmed it.”

“We are preparing to defend our homeland, our territorial integrity, our principles, our values, our people — we are preparing for such a war,” he reiterated.

Belousov explained, “Linguistically, this difference is in just one word, both in Russian and in English; Russia is preparing for war, and the U.S. is preparing a war. – READ MORE