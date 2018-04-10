Russia blames Israel for deadly airstrike on Assad base after alleged chemical attack

Russia on Monday blamed the Israeli Air Force for the deadly airstrike on a Bashar al-Assad air base after a suspected chemical attack killed at least 60 in a Damascus suburb over the weekend.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said two Israeli fighter jets launched the attack on the T4 air base in central Syria from Lebanon’s air space.

Syria shot down five out of the eight missiles that targeted the base, the ministry said. It said the other three landed in the western part of the T4 base.

The airstrikes reportedly killed 14 people, including Iranians, at a military airport near the city of Homs.

A Syrian military official also said Israel was behind the attack. – READ MORE

