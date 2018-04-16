Russia acting like a ‘rogue’ country with its Syria support, UK ambassador says

Russia is acting like “one of those rogue countries” in its support of the Syrian regime after the deadly chemical weapons attack earlier this month, British Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told Fox News on Sunday.

“We find it astounding, as do many people, that a country that helped build the chemical weapons convention and the global nonproliferation regime, that Russia can now be one of those rogue countries that has been looking to undo it,” she said in an exclusive Fox News interview. When asked if she thinks Russia is a rogue country, she replied, “I think it has those tendencies.”

Pierce was one of the diplomats who led the debate at the United Nations Security Council over the airstrikes on Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons facilities. Britain, along with the U.S. and France, carried out the attacks in response to allegations that Assad’s regime used chemical weapons, barrel bombs filled with chlorine and sarin gas, against his own people in the city of Douma on April 7. She pointedly placed the blame not just on Assad, but also on Russia for its continuing support of his government and repeated blocking of Security Council resolutions aimed at trying to end the devastating war.

“The U.N. was founded with a noble purpose and with noble principles. And if the U.N. can’t deal with this sort of situation, then why have it?” Pierce asked. – READ MORE

