Russia accuses US of ‘abusing’ Security Council by calling emergency session on Iran protests

The United States and Russia clashed at an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council Friday over the protests in Iran, with Russia accusing the U.S. of “abusing” the platform of the Council by calling the session over what it described as a purely internal matter.

“Today we are witnessing once again how the U.S is abusing the platform of the Security Council,” Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said at the tense meeting in New York.

The Trump administration has taken a more vocal approach than previous administrations to the situation in Iran, where at least 21 people have been killed and over 1,000 demonstrators arrested as they protest government policies.

In contrast to the U.S. response to the Iran protests in 2009, where the Obama administration took a relatively hands-off approach, President Trump has promised “great support” for the demonstrators, while the State Department has hinted at sanctions for officials who abuse protesters and said that it will use Facebook and Twitter to communicate directly with activists.– READ MORE

