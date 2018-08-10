Rush Limbaugh Warns That Democrats Are Trying to Steal Ohio D-12 Election — After Dems Find 500 Votes Lying Around at Polling Station

Rush Limbaugh warned his audience on Thursday that Democrats are trying to steal the Ohio special election.

USA Today reported: The tight race between Democrat Danny O’Connor and Republican Troy Balderson just got tighter.

Election officials in Franklin County found 588 previously uncounted votes in a Columbus suburb. The result: O’Connor had a net gain of 190 votes, bringing the race’s margin down to 1,564.

“The votes from a portion of one voting location had not been processed into the tabulation system,” according to a Franklin County Board of Elections news release.

Balderson declared victory Tuesday night in the closely watched congressional district race in central Ohio. But O’Connor says he’s waiting for all votes to be counted.

That includes 3,435 provisional ballots and 5,048 absentee ballots, which will be tabulated by Aug. 24.– READ MORE

It’s becoming clear that Democrats will stop at nothing to get their “blue wave” to happen.

In Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, Republican Troy Balderson won by a narrow margin — around 1,600 votes.

Such a slim margin in this special election has brought to light the dangerous consequences voter fraud can have for those who play fair.

According to expert Eric Eggers, research director at the Government Accountability Institute, 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are listed as being “over 116 years old.”

Considering that the world’s oldest living person is a 115-year-old resident of Japan, this is a big problem.

“That’s 10 percent of Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots,” Eggers wrote. “And 72 voters over the age of 116 who ‘live’ in Balderson’s district cast ballots in the 2016 election.”

In fact, many of the voters on Ohio’s rolls list their birthdays as Jan. 1, 1800, making them 218 years old. Clearly something is amiss. – READ MORE

