Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Bringing Peace To Middle East, And The Media Won’t Tell You So

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh underscored the historic Middle East peace deal President Donald Trump signed at the White House on Tuesday and emphasized that the media will not come anywhere close to providing the coverage it deserves.

“So a big signing ceremony at the White House in mere moments for the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” Limbaugh told his listeners. “And we mentioned the significance of this a couple of times. The real significance of this is that the Palestinians have sort of been rendered irrelevant in the whole deal. In the past, it was the Palestinians which were the focus, the focal point. They could stop anything from happening, and they did.”

Limbaugh noted that peace deals within the Middle East have always been an unreachable feat for U.S. presidents — until Trump.

“My whole life this has been a major political initiative that every new president tackles,” he said. “Every new president, my entire life, every new president, every new term has made Middle East peace an objective.”

George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush, both tried for peace deals, Limbaugh continued. “Barack Obama is the only president who didn’t care about Middle East peace from the Israeli perspective. But Reagan. Jimmy Carter. I think about all of these presidents and their attempts to come up with the ultimate peace in the ultimate part of the world where there is ultimate strife, the Middle East.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --