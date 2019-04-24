Rush Limbaugh to Republicans: This is Trump’s party, ‘get on board’

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh didn’t mince words while addressing multiple issues Tuesday on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” but his strongest hits were aimed at Republicans who had yet to fully jump on the President Trump bandwagon.

“Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, we are not in politics. We are media titans, but we are not in politics. It is the party of Donald Trump right now, and the Republicans that don’t realize that had better get on board,” Limbaugh said, reacting to a New York Times op-ed by Joe Lockhart, a press secretary to then-President Bill Clinton.

“Republicans today are the party of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — a coalition that, in the face of every demographic trend in America, will mean the long-term realignment of the federal government behind the Democrats,” Lockhart wrote Monday.

Limbaugh said Lockhart’s words were an example of frustration within the Democrats.

"They haven't been able to 'defeat me' in 30 years. They can't defeat Trump. They haven't been able to stop him, and I think they are frustrated. They have thrown every weapon they have in their arsenal at Donald Trump, and nothing's worked. Things they've used over the years that have been readily available to get rid and take out any Republican they want, they have bounced off of Trump," Limbaugh told Martha MacCallum.