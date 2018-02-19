Rush Limbaugh supports amnesty provided immigrants can’t vote for up to 25 years

Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh said on “Fox News Sunday” that he would agree with giving permanent citizenship to all undocumented immigrants as long as they couldn’t vote for up to 25 years.

“I’ll make you a deal right here,” Limbaugh said on the program. “I would be willing, right here, to support an effort to grant permanent citizenship to whatever number of illegal immigrants there are in the country, tomorrow, if you will make as part of the deal they can’t vote for 15 to 25 years. And if they will agree to that, I’ll grant them amnesty.”

Host Chris Wallace said the proposal was “pretty interesting.”

“You’re pretty powerful, but I’m not sure you could make that deal on behalf of Congress and the president,” Wallace joked. – READ MORE

