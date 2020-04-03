Rush Limbaugh: Shutdown Unsustainable; It’s Not ‘Lives Versus Money,’ It’s ‘Lives Versus Lives’

On Wednesday, conservative talkshow host Rush Limbaugh said the economic shutdown is unsustainable, stressing that the uncertainty over an eventual start-up date is only aggravating the problem.

The host also noted of the hostility toward anyone who dare raise economic devastation as part of the United States’ COVID-19 response equation, which he argued is being incorrectly framed as “lives versus money,” when it’s actually measuring “lives versus lives.”

“We simply cannot — with no end in sight — go on like this,” Limbaugh said Wednesday, one day before it was confirmed that a total of 10 million jobs were lost in just two weeks of nationwide coronavirus precautions. “We cannot be in the midst of this economy being shut down with no end in sight.”

The host said the so-called “mitigation” timeline offered to Americans from the Trump administration is unhelpful.

“It’s not gonna work,” Limbaugh said. “Now, they can tell us, ‘Well, we think in two weeks we’ll be able to relax things,’ and then those two weeks go by and they can’t. They’ll say, ‘Oh, give us another two weeks,’ because they think that we can live with waiting an additional two weeks every two weeks.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --