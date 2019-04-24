Rush Limbaugh And Trump Discussed ‘Golden Showers’ Story During Recent Golf Outing

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed on Tuesday that he and President Trump “were laughing ourselves silly” during a golf outing this weekend over the infamous “golden showers” claim from the Steele dossier.

In an interview on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum asked Limbaugh if he got the sense during the golf session that Trump was bothered by any part of the Mueller report, which was released last Thursday.

Limbaugh said he didn’t discuss with Trump “what he thought of this and that.” But the golf group did laugh off the most salacious allegation made in the dossier: that Trump was recorded in a Moscow hotel room in 2013 with a group of Russian prostitutes.

“At lunch after the round, he was telling Lexi about the golden showers story and how ridiculous it is, and everybody was laughing. The fact that the media believed it, the fact that people actually thought that Trump would hire some prostitutes to urinate on a bed because Obama had slept in it, we’re laughing ourselves silly over this as he told the story,” Limbaugh said.

According to the dossier, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC, Trump watched as the Russian prostitutes urinated on each other in a “golden showers” scene.

No evidence has emerged in the 25 months since the dossier was published to support the claim about prostitutes. People with Trump during his trip to Moscow have said that Trump would have had almost no time to take part in the sex romp since he stayed only one night in the Russian capital, and was alone in his hotel room for only a few hours.

