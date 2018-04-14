Rush: Here’s How Trump Can Shut Down The ‘Witch Hunt’ Right Now

Trump would only being drawing out the process if he fired Mueller et al, said Rush. “Firing people doing the investigation is not gonna stop the investigation,” he said. “It’s just gonna transfer it to other people and probably extend it, because whoever replaces whoever gets fired has to start from square one getting up to speed. Firing these people is not gonna accomplish anything.”

If Trump really wants to shut down the side show, he should just go ahead and pardon Cohen and others ensnared in Mueller’s net. Yes, the media would lose their minds, but what else is new?

“[P]ardoning the people who have already copped a plea or are on trial soon or who are under investigation, you pardon people, that’s how you shut this down,” he said. “The media would go bat crazy, of course, but they’re already bat crazy each and every day. How much more bat crazy can they get? And they probably can. But at least you stop the thing that is aimed at bringing you down. And you take those people and you force them to start taking you out in different ways. You’re not gonna stop the establishment trying to take you out if you’re Trump. But you can stop this particular effort, this investigation in its tracks.”

But Limbaugh pointed out that the potential indictment of Cohen would take a long time, during which the Democrats and the media would be able to continue to use the situation to tear down Trump. Instead of waiting around, Trump should preemptively pardon him, which he has the authority to do. – READ MORE

