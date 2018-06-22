Rush: Border Kids Are Manufactured Crisis to Distract From IG Report, Strong Economy

One of the many reasons Rush Limbaugh has been on top of the talk-radio business for nearly 30 years is his ability to analyze the messages and methods of the establishment media when it comes to advancing liberal agendas.

The latest example is the media’s focus on the separation of children from parents who have entered the country illegally. As Limbaugh has pointed out on his show this week, what’s happening at the border now isn’t any different than what was happening there a month ago, a year ago or even three years ago.

So why has the so-called “border crisis” been dominating the headlines in the past two weeks? Because, as Limbaugh points out, the media wants it to because it paints President Donald Trump in a negative light.

“It’s just one manufactured crisis after another,” Limbaugh said on his radio show Tuesdayof the media’s strategy. “And when I say ‘manufactured crisis,’ I mean they’re literally manufacturing a crisis here out of something that has been going on for years.”

Limbaugh said its no coincidence that coverage of illegal immigrants being separated from their children have surged at about the same time many questions still remain about the Inspector General’s report of the Justice Department and its efforts to thwart Trump’s presidential campaign.

“I’m resentful of just the formula for this — and that’s exactly what it is. It is a formula,” Limbaugh said. “And one of the reasons that this exists is to take the IG report off the table, to provide mechanisms whereby they don’t have to report on the great and robust economic news or anything else positive regarding the Trump administration.” – READ MORE

