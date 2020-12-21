Rural Washington Towns Openly Rebel Against Governor Inslee’s Latest COVID Shutdowns

Residents of the clear-aired, fir tree-festooned, and sparsely-populated towns of Morton and Mossyrock, Wash., held a Freedom Rally in “peaceful protests” over the weekend to defy the governor’s latest COVID shutdown orders. Hundreds of people swarmed the small town of Mossyrock to spend money, eat inside restaurants, and raise a peaceful middle finger to the governor.

A good chunk of the populations of the two towns converged on Mossyrock on Saturday, whose mayor is openly defying Governor Jay Inslee’s order to shut down restaurants and impose more COVID shutdowns. By the looks of it, every store in town was open and masks were optional.

HAPPENING NOW: THIS IS AMAZING! 🇺🇸 The entire town of Mossyrock, WA is out rallying after the Mayor of Mossyrock announced he will not be abiding by @GovInslee’s COVID lockdown orders. pic.twitter.com/oRkmp6HFwZ — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 12, 2020

COVID lockdowns already killed the Morton Lumberjack Jubilee and the Mossyrock Blueberry Festival, during which the towns make most of their money for the year. Now Inslee extended his Thanksgiving shutdown into the New Year, killing Christmas sales.

Arminta Melis told KING 5 News Inslee’s shutdown will kill the towns.- READ MORE

