Rumors Swirled About Why Melania Trump Did Not Go to Davos — Her Rep Just Put Them to Bed

When it was announced that first lady Melania Trump would not be going to Davos, Switzerland, earlier this week, theories abounded as to why.

Some suggested that the first lady wanted some distance from President Donald Trump in the wake of a series of stories alleging an affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Others made the typical accusations about the state of the Trumps’ marriage — a move that might have been less credible had she not backed out of the trip on their wedding anniversary.

But the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, who had initially cited “scheduling and logistical issues” as the reasons for the cancellation, took to Twitter to fire back. – READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, on Thursday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Saturday.

Trump visited the museum ahead of the holiday to “pay respect to the six million Jews lost in the Holocaust and the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution,” according to a statement from the First Lady’s office.

Mrs. Trump remarked, “My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust. Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.” – READ MORE

