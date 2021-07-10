Rules for Thee and Not for Me: Johnson Caught Maskless in Car

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught maskless in a car with other passengers despite claiming earlier this week that it was “common sense” and “courtesy” to wear a mask in a confined space with others.

On Monday, Johnson announced that when the end of lockdown comes, all restrictions, including the mask mandate, will end. Johnson, however, claimed that Britons should still voluntarily wear masks in some settings, telling the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon that it was “common sense for people in confined spaces to wear a face mask out of respect and courtesy to others”.

But hours later, Mr Johnson was photographed, in images reported by The Mirror, being driven in his Range Rover without wearing a mask, despite being in the car with three other people.

His wife Carrie Johnson was beside him wearing a mask, but not covering her nose (the government and NHS recommend masks cover both mouth and nose).

Both the driver and security detail were wearing masks properly, with actor and activist Laurence Fox noting: “The servants of the elite class must wear masks.”

PIC EXCLUSIVE Boris Johnson, Weds lunchtime: “It is common sense for people in confined spaces to wear a face mask, out of respect and courtesy to others”. Boris Johnson, Weds evening: https://t.co/uiAn92YEMQ pic.twitter.com/i8w6C0ByJ9 — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) July 8, 2021

Masks are mandated at least until July 19th in public transport or other taxis and private car hires, but Mr Johnson, in his taxpayer-funded chauffeur-driven car has not broken the law.

