    RUDY TAUNTS ‘BLOWHARD’ BRENNAN TO SUE TRUMP OVER CLEARANCE

    Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

    Giuliani’s taunt follows Trump’s own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.READ MORE

    President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

    Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan’s repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office. – READ MORE

