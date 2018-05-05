Rudy Mauls Mueller, Crimes ‘All Committed by the Government’

Federal officials should end their fruitless probe of allegations that President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia because “the crimes now have all been committed by the government,” former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“I believe that Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions, my good friend, and [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein, who I don’t know, I believe they should in the interest of justice end this investigation,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“There’s been too much government misconduct. The crimes now have all been committed by the government,” said Giuliani, who joined the president’s outside counsel team earlier this week.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion allegations has been fraught from its outset with concerns about anti-Trump bias and pro-Hillary Clinton bias within the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI.

Although no concrete evidence of collusion has been found, Mueller’s team has shown even greater apparent interest in whether Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice for firing former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. – READ MORE

