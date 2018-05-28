Rudy Giuliani: We’re ‘more convinced’ the Russia investigation is ‘rigged’

Rudy Giuliani labeled special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as “rigged” after it was revealed the FBI used a confidential source during the election to make contact with three Trump campaign associates.

“We are more convinced as we see it that this is a rigged investigation. Now we have this whole new ‘spygate’ thing thrown on top of it, on top of legitimate questions,” Giuliani told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Giuliani said the basis in which Mueller was appointed is “illegitimate,” though he said he previously thought the Russia investigation was legitimate before he joined Trump’s legal team.

“Now I see ‘spygate,’” he said. – READ MORE

