BOOM! GIULIANI: “This Case Isn’t Going to Fizzle, It’s Going to BLOW UP ON THEM! LOT MORE to What They Did Nobody Knows About Yet! “ (Video)

Rudy Giuliani: The real story here is not that this case is going to fizzle. It’s going to BLOW UP on them! The real question is what we talked about before. There’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet. A lot more to the obstruction of justice , to the collusion, to the fake dossier.

