    True Pundit

    Crime Politics

    BOOM! GIULIANI: “This Case Isn’t Going to Fizzle, It’s Going to BLOW UP ON THEM! LOT MORE to What They Did Nobody Knows About Yet! “ (Video)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Rudy Giuliani: The real story here is not that this case is going to fizzle. It’s going to BLOW UP on them! The real question is what we talked about before. There’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet. A lot more to the obstruction of justice , to the collusion, to the fake dossier.

    READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    BOOM! GIULIANI: "This Case Isn't Going to Fizzle, It's Going to BLOW UP ON THEM! There's a LOT MORE to What They Did That Nobody Knows About Yet! "
    BOOM! GIULIANI: "This Case Isn't Going to Fizzle, It's Going to BLOW UP ON THEM! There's a LOT MORE to What They Did That Nobody Knows About Yet! "

    Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Sean Hannity on Wednesday night to discuss the endless Mueller witch hunt. Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity President Trump will not sit with Mueller in a perjury trap. He then directed his comments to Robert Mueller: “Stop the nonsense! You are trying to trap…

    The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: