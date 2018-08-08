Crime Politics
BOOM! GIULIANI: “This Case Isn’t Going to Fizzle, It’s Going to BLOW UP ON THEM! LOT MORE to What They Did Nobody Knows About Yet! “ (Video)
Rudy Giuliani: The real story here is not that this case is going to fizzle. It’s going to BLOW UP on them! The real question is what we talked about before. There’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet. A lot more to the obstruction of justice , to the collusion, to the fake dossier.
Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Sean Hannity on Wednesday night to discuss the endless Mueller witch hunt. Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity President Trump will not sit with Mueller in a perjury trap. He then directed his comments to Robert Mueller: “Stop the nonsense! You are trying to trap…
The Gateway Pundit