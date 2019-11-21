Rudy Giuliani says US diplomats were doing the bidding of George Soros in Ukraine

Rudy Giuliani told Glenn Beck during an exclusive interview that U.S. diplomats were doing the bidding of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in Ukraine in a “massive pay-for-play” scheme that included falsifying evidence against President Donald Trump.

Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, spoke to Beck on his program Wednesday about the claims being made against him by Democrats in their ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“The anti-corruption bureau is a contradiction,” said Giuliani about the bureau set up in Ukraine to root out corruption.

“They took all the corruption cases away from the prosecutor general, they gave it to the anti-corruption bureau, and they got rid of all the cases that offended Soros, and they included all the cases against Soros’ enemies,” he explained.

"One of the first cases they dismissed was a case in which his NGO, AntAC, was supposed to have embezzled a lot of money, but not only that, collected dirty information on Republicans to be transmitted, gotten by Ukrainians, to be transmitted to this woman Alexandra Chalupa and other people who worked for the Democratic National Committee," Giuliani continued.