Rudy Giuliani Reveals That He And His Wife Are Getting Divorced. The Left Responds How You’d Expect.

The former Republican presidential candidate told Page Six, “It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time.”

Rudy divorcing the woman he married after dating her while still married to his second wife whom he married after having married his cousin. This all makes perfect sense because of conservative family values. https://t.co/nns2nEtH83 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2018

Somebody is going to jail soon >>>>> Judith Giuliani files for divorce from Rudy Giuliani – https://t.co/GnLUeiaPAm — UsHadrons (@ushadrons) April 5, 2018

Sometimes it's sensible for people implicated in a criminal probe to divorce in order to avoid asset seizure. It's also sensible for women in close proximity to Donald Trump Jr or Rudy Giuliani to flee in horror, so who knows. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 4, 2018

Time flies. It seems like just yesterday that Rudy Giuliani and Judi Nathan were running around behind Donna Hanover's back, and now they're getting divorced? https://t.co/5gjuScOjSy (By the way, how close is Robert Mueller to putting Rudy behind bars over his #TrumpRussia role?) — True Blue Liberal (@TrueBlueLiberal) April 4, 2018

Predictably, the far left, including Joy Reid, immediately took to Twitter to mock the former New York mayor – READ MORE

