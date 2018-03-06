Politics
Rudy Giuliani Made a Fat Joke About Hillary After Trump Invited Him on Stage
President Donald Trump hosted over 200 influential Republican donors in his Mar-a-Lago ballroom. At one point, Trump invited Rudy Giuliani on the stage to speak — and the former New York City mayor made headlines.
Giuliani, referring to Trump’s wedding as the set up for a joke, took a rough jab at Hillary Clinton:
“Hillary was also here and she actually fit through the door.”
According to two Axios sources that were present at the event, Giuliani’s wife gave him a “foul” look. Trump responded later on at the event by saying, “I’m just glad I didn’t say it.” – READ MORE
