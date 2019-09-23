Rudy Giuliani: Joe Biden’s Scandal ‘Will Be A Lot Bigger Than Spiro Agnew’ (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani: “What I’m talking about, this, it’s Ukrainian collusion, which was large, significant, and proven with Hillary Clinton, with the DNC, a woman named Chalupa, with the ambassador, with an FBI agent who’s now been hired by George Soros who was funding a lot of it” pic.twitter.com/nNFyXnHA7r — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 23, 2019

On Sunday, President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that there is a lot of information coming down the pipeline on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and that the alleged scandals to which Biden is connected will be a lot bigger than some other infamous political scandals in the United States.

Appearing on Fox News, Giuliani explained to John Roberts the situation involving Biden and Ukraine: “What I’m talking about, this, it’s Ukrainian collusion, which was large, significant, and proven with Hillary Clinton, with the Democratic National Committee, a woman named Chalupa, with the ambassador, with an FBI agent who’s now been hired by George Soros who was funding a lot of it.”

“When Biden got the prosecutor fired, the new prosecutor, who Biden approved – you don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country, unless something fishy is going on,” Giuliani continued. “The new prosecutor dropped the case, not just on Biden’s kid and the crooked company that Biden’s kid work for, Burisma. That was done as a matter of record in October of 2016, after the guy got tanked.”

“He also dropped the case on George Soros’ company called AntAC. AntAC is the company where there’s documentary evidence that they were producing false information about Trump, about Biden. Fusion GPS was there,” Giuliani added. “Go back and listen to Nellie Ohr’s testimony. Nellie Ohr says that there was a lot of contract between Democrats and the Ukraine.” – READ MORE