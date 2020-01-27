Rudy Giuliani: ‘Joe Biden Is a Crook’ — ‘If We Can’t Prosecute Him, We Do Not Have Justice in America’

Saturday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is presently serving a personal legal counsel for President Donald Trump, responded to an attack from House Judiciary Committee chairman and fellow New Yorker Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) during the Senate impeachment trial:

He also did the same thing, by the way, Biden did in Iraq where he was point man and his brother got a piece of it, $1.5 billion housing project. And he did the same thing in China when he was point man. And the kid got a $1.5 billion investment from China in a hedge fund for himself, Kerry’s kid and Whitey Bulger’s nephew.

Biden is so dirty that you and I would have had him indicted six months ago. And Nadler is doing what a hack Democrat usually does. He’s covering up for a crook.

I don't care if he was Vice President. I don't care if he's running for President of the United States. I'll say it straight out, Joe Biden is a crook. And he sold out the United States of America in Iraq, in Ukraine, in China, and if we can't prosecute him, we do not have justice in America.