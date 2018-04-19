Rudy Giuliani in Talks to Join Trump’s Legal Team

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been in talks to join the President Donald Trump’s personal legal team, according to a person familiar with the matter. No decision is currently final.

GIULIANI IS SAID IN TALKS TO JOIN TRUMP LEGAL TEAM: DAILY BEAST — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2018

Giuliani is a close ally of the president, having campaigned closely with him during the 2016 election. He did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE

