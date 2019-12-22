Rudy Giuliani exposes money laundering schemes in Ukraine; records lead to Burisma, Bidens

Giuliani said the corruption in Ukraine most likely started in 2012 during the Obama administration and involved at least two major schemes, one for $7.5 billion and another for $5 billion.

He backed his claims with bank and court records that show a million-dollar money trail leading from Ukraine to a fake company in Latvia, then to Cyprus, and finally to the board members of Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas firm whose board included Hunter Biden and business partner Devon Archer.

“I’m in a lot of trouble,” Giuliani told Glenn. “I’ve uncovered an eight-year-long money laundering system, that started probably in 2012, with $7.5 billion laundered by Yanukovych, the president at the time — pro-Russian president at the time. He laundered through American institutions, interestingly, controlled by Democrats.” – READ MORE