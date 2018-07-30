Rudy Giuliani: Deal to have Trump sit down with Robert Mueller could happen next week

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for Donald Trump, said the president may reach an agreement regarding a meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller this week or next week.

“We have negotiations going on with them, we have an outstanding offer to them,” Giuliani said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” declining to describe what that offer entails.

However, he said there “is an area of questioning and a group of restrictions on it that we could live with.”

Giuliani said it relates “basically to the Russia collusion thing, which we think there’s no evidence and the president didn’t do anything wrong.”

“Maybe this week, maybe next week,” Giuliani said when asked when an interview would be set.- READ MORE

Trump tweeted: There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The newly released Carter Page FISA documents confirm Obama’s corrupt FBI and DOJ relied on Hillary’s phony dossier to obtain a spy warrant on Trump’s advisor.

President Trump is correct. Mueller’s witch hunt is an illegal scam and must be shut down. – READ MORE

