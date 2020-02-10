Rudy Giuliani Claims He’s Found ‘Smoking Gun’ On Hunter Biden

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says there are three witnesses who are ready to “name names” in an investigation into Hunter Biden and corruption in Ukraine, where the former vice president’s son once held a lucrative job on the board of national energy company, Burisma.

In an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News’ “Watters’ World,” President Trump’s personal lawyer said he’s found “the smoking gun.”

Giuliani said he wants to make sure Trump — who was impeached by the Democrat-controlled House and charged with abuse of power and obstruction of justice — is “totally vindicated.” Trump was acquitted on those charges by the Senate last week

“I want to prove what happened,” Giuliani said, “because I believe if we prove what happened, he will be totally vindicated.”

Watters asked Giuliani “if he had any documentation regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine” before adding that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “will be investigating that,” Fox reported. – READ MORE

