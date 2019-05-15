Rudy Giuliani Blasts ‘Jackass’ James Comey Over Steele Dossier: ‘You Had Five Months’ to Verify It

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani blasted former FBI Director James Comey over how he handled the infamous, unverified Trump-Russia dossier compiled by former U.K. intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

During an appearance on “The Howie Carr Show,” Giuliani — the former Mayor of New York City — went after Comey, torching the former FBI director as a “total fraud” who was “making [J. Edgar] Hoover look good.”

“Hoover, at least, was honest about what he was doing,” quipped Giuliani.

The president’s attorney continued on to blast Comey for going “up to Trump” and “telling ” about Steele’s dossier, which was used to obtain the FISA warrant to investigate former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in 2016, and asked why he did not verify the document after “five months.”