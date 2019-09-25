Rudy Drops New Bombs: Slams Obama Cabinet ‘Pattern Of Corruption’; Claims China ‘Bought’ Biden

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been on quite the tear of late – slamming former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s financial dealings around the world, while House Democrats move to impeach President Trump over a phone call with the Ukrainian president about the Bidens.

Wednesday morning was no exception, as Giuliani burned the midnight oil on Twitter – tossing bombs at Biden and the Obama administration. Hours later he appeared on Fox News to discuss ‘Ukrainegate.’

We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family. But $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden. So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 25, 2019

Democrat party is covering up a pattern of corruption involving high level members of the Obama cabinet. The multi-million and billion dollar pay-for-play is mind boggling. Biden Family sale of office to Ukraine was not the only one or the most egregious. Slimy Joe is not alone. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 25, 2019

Biden should agree to release records to see if he flew Hunter to China in Dec. 2013 on AF 2 to facilitate Hunter’s sale of his office to China for a total of $1.5 billion. Is there any doubt that China paid it to compromise VP. But they bought another pol as well. Guess? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 25, 2019

“We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family,” tweeted Giuliani, adding “ut $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden. So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew” – referring to an investigation by journalist Peter Schweizer which uncovered what appears to be a massive pay-for-play operation in China.

Rudy also slammed a “pattern of corruption involving high level members of the Obama cabinet” that the Democrat party is “covering up.” – READ MORE