Rudy Drops New Bombs: Slams Obama Cabinet ‘Pattern Of Corruption’; Claims China ‘Bought’ Biden

Share:

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been on quite the tear of late – slamming former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s financial dealings around the world, while House Democrats move to impeach President Trump over a phone call with the Ukrainian president about the Bidens.

Wednesday morning was no exception, as Giuliani burned the midnight oil on Twitter – tossing bombs at Biden and the Obama administration. Hours later he appeared on Fox News to discuss ‘Ukrainegate.’

“We know corrupt Ukrainian oligarch laundered $3 million to the Biden Family,” tweeted Giuliani, adding “ut $3 to $4m more was laundered to Biden. So release all the financial records of all businesses involving Biden, Kerry’s stepson and notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s nephew” – referring to an investigation by journalist Peter Schweizer which uncovered what appears to be a massive pay-for-play operation in China.

Rudy also slammed a “pattern of corruption involving high level members of the Obama cabinet” that the Democrat party is “covering up.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply