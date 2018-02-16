Rude passenger booted from Delta flight for ‘screaming’ about being seated near a baby (VIDEO)

An annoyed passenger was kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight earlier this month after “screaming” about being seated next to an 8-month-old, according to the baby’s mother.

Marissa Rundell, a mom from Hammondsport, N.Y., was seated with her son Mason on a flight scheduled to depart from JFK International Airport for Syracuse on Feb. 6, when a woman preparing to take her seat across the aisle began complaining, Rundell told the Daily Mail.

“She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said ‘this is f—ing ridiculous. It’s bulls— having to sit in the back of the plane,’” said Rundell.

Rundell claims she then asked the woman to watch her language — twice — and was told to “shut the f— up and shove it.” – READ MORE

