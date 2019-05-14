Rubio Renews Push to Investigate Whether John Kerry Violated Logan Act

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday asking him to look into whether former secretary of state John Kerry violated the Logan Act or Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) with his interactions with Iranian officials in relation to the Iran nuclear deal.

"The American people deserve to know that U.S. laws are enforced regardless of any individual's past position," Rubio states. "The Department of Justice should, therefore, make a determination on whether or not former Secretary of State John F. Kerry's recent actions related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran potentially violate the Logan Act or the Foreign Agents Registration Act."

Today I urged the DOJ to investigate whether former Secretary of State John F. Kerry’s actions since leaving office related to the #Iran nuclear deal violate the Logan Act or FARA –> https://t.co/yxq4O2bmke pic.twitter.com/V52wxcd5mL — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) May 13, 2019

Rubio is renewing the push to have the Justice Department look into potential violations after having requested then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to examine whether Kerry acted improperly.